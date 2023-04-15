Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $780.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $780.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $688.68 on Monday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.00.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

