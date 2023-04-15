Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 28.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.