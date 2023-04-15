Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,100.68

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,100.68 ($13.63) and traded as low as GBX 969 ($12.00). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 989 ($12.25), with a volume of 1,271,228 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERGO shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,095.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,199.79. The company has a market cap of £527.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3,606.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

