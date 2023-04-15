Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $22.15 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.15 or 0.00073157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $161.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,286.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00317084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00537790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00437326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,489,062 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

