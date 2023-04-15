Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 942.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGFEY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

