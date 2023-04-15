Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $112.29 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

