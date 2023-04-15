Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 1.2 %

EVH stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at $32,221,353.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,003,755. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.