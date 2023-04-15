Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

