Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 70,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

