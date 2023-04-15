Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

