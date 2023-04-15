Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,903,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 389,678 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 114,216 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

