Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $52.53.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

