EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 255.8% in March

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the March 15th total of 154,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
EZGO Technologies Stock Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ:EZGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 92,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
About EZGO Technologies
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZGO Technologies (EZGO)
