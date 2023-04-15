FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 1,436 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 369.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

