FAS Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

