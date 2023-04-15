FAS Wealth Partners Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $85.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.