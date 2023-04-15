FAS Wealth Partners Sells 5,313 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

