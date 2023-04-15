Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Fastenal Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $58.07.
Fastenal Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.
Insider Activity at Fastenal
In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Fastenal Company Profile
Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.
