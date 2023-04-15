FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FDX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.69. 1,525,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

