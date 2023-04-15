Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.30

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 6105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

