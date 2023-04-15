FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. FG Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.