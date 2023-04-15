Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Trading Up 28.3%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 28.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 27,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

