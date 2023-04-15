Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 2,418 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

