Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 88,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 617.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

