Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FREL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

