Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $393.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

