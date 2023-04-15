Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,523,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $2,807,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

