Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

