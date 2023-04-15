Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

