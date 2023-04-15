Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 4,262 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

