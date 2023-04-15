Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

