Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 14,774 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

