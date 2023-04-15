Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

