First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Down 1.2%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 2,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

