First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.43

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.43 and traded as high as $49.87. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 13,028 shares.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.42%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.