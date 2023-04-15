First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.43

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.43 and traded as high as $49.87. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 13,028 shares.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.42%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

