First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.55. 187,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,369,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 935,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 188,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.