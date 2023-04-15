First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNY. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

