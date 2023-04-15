First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

