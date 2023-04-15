First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 521.4% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 64,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,775. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.