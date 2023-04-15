First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

