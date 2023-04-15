First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

