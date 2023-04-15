Flow (FLOW) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $26.56 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003484 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,427,854,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

