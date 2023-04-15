Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 440.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Get Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.