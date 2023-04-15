FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FRMO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. FRMO has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

