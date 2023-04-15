FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 258.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.