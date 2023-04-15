Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $4.41 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $4.61.
About Fuji Media
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.