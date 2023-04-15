Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $4.41 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.