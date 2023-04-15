Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 66.6% in March

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the March 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,350.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRNWF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.70) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.20) to GBX 1,780 ($22.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.91) to GBX 1,920 ($23.78) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FRNWF stock remained flat at $17.62 during trading hours on Friday. Future has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

