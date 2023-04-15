G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $754.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.