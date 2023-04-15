G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 327.7% in March

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 327.7% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

G Mining Ventures Trading Up 3.4 %

G Mining Ventures stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.79. The company had a trading volume of 67,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,927. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on G Mining Ventures from $1.55 to $1.65 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.