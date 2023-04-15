G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 94.1% in March

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

WILC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $188.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

